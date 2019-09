After a decent opening and respectable gains on the major indexes, markets have reversed course sharply, in part coinciding with a reversal in the dollar.



Each of the indices are off about 1%.

The real carnage is in the banking sector, as JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) (down 5%), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C) are all falling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.