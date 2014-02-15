Turns Out You Gotta Be Ripped To Be An Olympic Curler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video If you think curling is one of those sports you don't need muscles for to win, you couldn't be more wrong. Olympic curlers work out constantly year-round so they can keep their edge on the ice. But what does it really take to make it as a curler, and how hard is it? We went to Ardsley Curling Club in Irvington, NY to find out just how tough it is to make it in curling.

