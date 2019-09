Please enable Javascript to watch this video Curling is one of the most fascinating events in the Winter Olympics. Team USA member Martin Sather teaches us the fundamentals of the sport, featuring a 45-pound stone sliding on ice, at the Ardsley Curling Club in Irvington, NY.

