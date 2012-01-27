Get Ready For The Most Expensive Easter Egg Of All Time

We love it when records are made for a good cause. The Fabergé Big Egg Hunt seeks to raise up to £2 million for the Elephant Family – the UK’s biggest funder for the endangered Asian elephant and leading children’s charity, Action for Children.



The hunt which shall begin from 21st February 2012 in London involves over 200 uniquely crafted eggs created by leading artists, designers, architects and jewellers will be displayed in central London. Big names that are participating in designing the eggs include – Vivienne Westwood, the Chapman Brothers, Marc Quinn, Zandra Rhodes, Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, Diane Von Furstenberg, Rob Ryan, William Curley, Bompas and Parr and Polly Morgan. The resulting 200 customised eggs, which are destined to become highly collectible works of art, will be available to buy at auction, with proceeds going to Action for Children and Elephant Family.

The stunner in this crowd shall be the egg from Fabergé which will also be a part of the hunt and feature a 121 carat emerald. However this event is going to be noteworthy for two other reasons. It is set to smash two Guinness World Records for the most participants in an Easter egg hunt and the world’s most expensive chocolate egg as created by William Curley.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.