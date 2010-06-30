CURIOUS STOCK ANALYSIS OF THE DAY: "Blodget Sinks RIMM!"

Some curious stock analysis out of Toronto’s Globe and Mail this afternoon.



Analyst David Berman attributed the sudden drop in Research In Motion (RIMM) this afternoon (blue line in the stock chart at right) to our post about how RIM has ruined BlackBerry email by switching to Google’s “Conversations” format.

Well, thanks, David! We’re flattered! Takes us back to the old days.

But we suspect the collapse had more to do with the other news this afternoon, which broke around the same time, that Apple’s RIM-killing iPhone is finally coming to Verizon.

Apple’s stock is the red line in the chart above.

(Sorry about that, RIM).

