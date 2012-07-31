How The New Mars Rover Will Use Chemistry To Search For Martians

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Curiosity, the new Mars rover, is essentially a mobile chemistry lab decked out with instruments to analyse soil samples from the red planet to test for microbial life. Watch the video above to get a better idea of just how much this huge machine can do. One really cool thing that I’m excited about: The rover will beam back 3D images of the Martian surface!

The video was created by Kirk Zamieroski and produced by the American Chemical Society. From the YouTube description:

After an epic 354-million-mile trek through space, the Mars Curiosity Rover is zooming along at 13,000 miles per hour toward a scheduled Aug. 6 landing on the Red Planet to search for evidence of extraterrestrial life. We took a visit to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to talk to the Mars Science Laboratory Deputy Scientist, Ashwin Vasavada, who gave us a look “under the hood” of the rover, explaining the role of the analytical chemistry instruments found onboard Curiosity. Curiosity’s primary mission goal is to determine the habitability of the Gale Crater, which scientists believe was once filled with water. Curiosity is basically an entire chemistry lab packed into a one mobile unit, equipped with the tools necessary to test the chemical composition of soil. Test results from these instruments will pave the way for future Mars missions, and may provide insight in the search for life on other planets.

