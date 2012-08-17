Curiosity Team Reveals Their Mars Wakeup Song Playlist

Wake up, not-so-little rover.

Photo: NASA

Every Mars morning, NASA researchers play a song to wake up Miss Curiosity. Today, during their Reddit AMA, they revealed their most recent choices.Her playlist so far, according to “EMB” aka Eric Blood, who works in surface systems:

Sol 2: “Good Morning Good Morning” Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club

Sol 3: “Good morning, good morning” from Singing in the Rain.

Sol 5: Wagner “The ride of the valkyries” R10 Victory Song: Theme from “Mission Impossible”

Sol 6: “Got the Time” by Anthrax, and “Echelon” by 30 Seconds to Mars

Sol 7: The Doors – “Break on Through”, and George Harrison – “Got My Mind Set on You”

Sol 8: Theme from Star Wars by John Williams

Sol 9: Wake Up Little Susie by Simon and Garfunkel

Sol 10: Frank Sinatra “Come Fly with me”



Any suggestions for next Sol?

