Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Curiosity Captured Our Hearts And Imaginations

William Wei
NASA Mars Curiosity Rover

Photo: NASA tv

NASA’s Curiosity rover successfully landed on Mars early Monday morning. It was a great moment for space enthusiasts everywhere as NASA landed the rover without a hitch while shedding more light on space exploration.

Curiosity has sent back some photos of the Mars terrain, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory put together a video of Curiosity’s descent onto the surface of Mars.

With over 3 million views since its upload on Monday, the video of Curiosity’s descent easily makes this week’s top 10 list of most watched YouTube videos.

Watch Curiosity descend onto Mars and find out what other videos captivated the Internet.

10. Everyone's excited about the new Dragon Ball Z movie

9. YouTube star Ryan Higa rants about the Olympics

8. This 5-year-old has a sweet ride

6. These guys make their own versions of movie sequels

5. Curiosity descends onto the surface of Mars

4. Ray William Johnson talks about elephants and Buttermilk the adorable dwarf goat

3. This preview for the next Call of Duty game looks way too life-like

2. If you get past the slew of puns in the beginning, you'll actually learn a lot about colours in this video

1. Don't mess with the NYPD

Can't get enough of Curiosity?

