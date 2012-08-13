Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Curiosity Captured Our Hearts And Imaginations

Photo: NASA tv
NASA’s Curiosity rover successfully landed on Mars early Monday morning. It was a great moment for space enthusiasts everywhere as NASA landed the rover without a hitch while shedding more light on space exploration.
Curiosity has sent back some photos of the Mars terrain, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory put together a video of Curiosity’s descent onto the surface of Mars.
With over 3 million views since its upload on Monday, the video of Curiosity’s descent easily makes this week’s top 10 list of most watched YouTube videos.
Watch Curiosity descend onto Mars and find out what other videos captivated the Internet.
