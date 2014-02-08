Here's A Stunning View Of Earth From 99 Million Miles Away

NASA’s Curiosity rover has shared its very first picture of Earth from Mars.

The photo was taken about 80 minutes after sunset on Jan. 31, 2014, NASA said. The rover tweeted the photo on Thursday with the accompanying caption: “Look Back in Wonder… My 1st picture of Earth from the surface of Mars.”

At the time the photo was snapped, Earth was 99 million miles away from Mars, according to NASA. The space agency says the image was processed to remove the effects of cosmic rays.

Our home planet looks like just a tiny white dot above the horizon. An even tinier and fainter spot below Earth is our moon.

“A human observer with normal vision, if standing on Mars, could easily see Earth and the moon as two distinct, bright ‘evening stars,” NASA said in a release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.