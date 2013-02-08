Curiosity Made A Tiny Hole On Mars

In a planned test of the drilling system on the Curiosity rover, NASA scientists drilled a 0.8 inch deep hole into a Martian rock named “John Klein.” The hole is 0.63 inches across.



They are still prepping for a full on drilling, which will extract rock dust from the inside of a Mars rock, and send it off to the rover’s onboard lab for testing. They will inspect this hole and the dust it has created to ensure that a similar drilling would create a good sample for the machines. In particular, they are looking at the size and texture of the dust particles.

If they look good, the rover will pick a nearby spot on the same rock to do its first full drilling, the first time anyone has ever drilled a rock on Mars and analysed a sample.

See the hole, which they’ve named “Sweet Baby Drill Hole” here:

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.