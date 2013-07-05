Out Of This World Video Captures Mars' Moon Rising

On June 28, NASA’s Curiosity rover observed one of Mars’ two moons, Phobos, rising over the Red planet.



The video is a compilation of 86 photos taken by Curiosity’s navigation camera. It’s is only about 30 seconds long, but the moonrise happened over a period of around 30 minutes.

Phobos is the smaller of Mars’ two moons, measuring about 17 miles long by about 11 miles across at its smallest dimension.

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.