Curiosity Rover Creators Are Back With Ape-Like Robot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is hosting its 2013 DARPA Robotics Challenge Trials December 21-23 in Homestead, Florida. Teams will go head-to-head to build the ultimate disaster relief robot. The challenge: to compete in eight different tasks for the chance at a $US2 million prize. Meet RoboSimian, built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the creators of the Mars rover Curiosity. Apes were the inspiration behind their design, which enables the robot to do pull-ups and grasp power tools. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow us on YouTube>

