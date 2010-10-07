Curbed To Launch 4 More Websites Today

The Curbed Network will launch four new titles today, bringing to 19 the total number of websites in its 6-year-old blog network.



Chicago versions of Curbed (real estate), Eater (food) and Racked (shopping) will go live around 11 a.m., as well as Eater Austin.

With Eater, the goal is to “cover the country’s most interesting food cities rather than robotically pumping out sites for just the biggest cities,” Curbed publisher Lockhart Steele told us. Eater also has Miami and San Francisco sites.

The Curbed Network, which gets about 1.2 million unique visitors per month, according to Quantcast, is in an expansion phase. A few weeks ago it launched a national version of its flagship real estate blog. National versions of Eater and Racked also debuted this past year. Steele said more sites will launch in the coming months.

