Curbed Takes Its Real Estate Porn National

Back in June, the Curbed Network started looking for an editor to oversee a new national version of its flagship real-estate-porn blog that would “extend Curbed’s fascination with real estate … across the country,” according to a post on CurbedNY.



The new site, Curbed National, goes live today, Sept. 23, at noon. It will live at Curbed.com.

An introductory post explains that Curbed National, unlike Curbed’s existing sites covering the real estate markets in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Hamptons, will focus more deeply on home design and decor, “from Malibu dream houses to Wyoming ranches to Maine cabins, and all residences in between.”

The editor they settled on is Sarah Firshein, who used to worked for the shelter magazine Cottages & Gardens. Related Properties and The Nate Berkus Show are the inaugural advertisers.

Curbed was launched by Lockhart Steele, formerly the managing editor of Gawker, in 2004. But it is the last of the sites within its blog network to go country-wide. Eater, which covers food, and Racked, which covers shopping and fashion, both launched national versions in the past year.

“The national play on the other sites was a little more obvious,” said Steele in a brief phone interview this morning. “We were thinking about Curbed National for a number of years but weren’t sure what the site should be. Our local sites do such good job of covering the real estate market stuff, and real estate is so local. On the other hand, design and interiors is very universal.”

And very page-view friendly — house porn does extremely well on the web, so we suspect this will give Curbed’s traffic a nice boost. The Curbed Network currently gets about 1.2 million unique visitors per month, according to Quantcast.

