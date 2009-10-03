Curbed Network Expands 'Eater', Bites Back At New York Magazine

New from Curbed Network, the NYC-based blog network: A relaunch of the company’s Eater food blog, which now takes a national focus on “celebrity chefs, Guy Fieri, major restaurants, food magazines, broad restaurant trends and issues, and the massive universe of food pop culture.”

This is, in part, a response to New York Magazine‘s expansion of their Grub Street food blog franchise earlier this year. (Curbed will also launch more regional Eater sites, including Chicago and Miami.)

And in a strange promotional twist, Eater will pay 25 bloggers each $25 to shut down their food blog and shift their attention to Eater — under the guise of saving “you from the massive amount of noise generated by the digital food universe.” Details here.

