Curbed Goes To The Hamptons

Ex-Gawkerite Lockhart Steele (SA 100 #33) adds another blog to his network: Curbed Hamptons launched today, joining the flagship Curbed NYC, Curbed LA, and Curbed SF, plus the Eater, Racked, and Gridskipper sites.

Curbed Network’s investors include Gawker Media’s Nick Denton, NetSuite CEO Zach Nelson, Spark Capital’s Mo Koyfman, and Joanne Wilson, wife of Union Square Ventures VC Fred Wilson.

