Curbed Gets $1.5 Million Funding

Former Gawker managing editor Lockhart Steele kept telling us he’d have financing news for his Curbed network any day, and here it is: He’s closed a $1.5 million round for his blogs, which included Curbed (NY real estate) Eater (NY food) Racked (NY retail), etc. Lockhart’s former boss Nick Denton has been a longtime investor; Rafat Ali says other names include NetSuite CEO Zach Nelson.

