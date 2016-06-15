'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming back for a new season

Play GIF HBO Larry David ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is officially returning for a ninth season.

“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of ‘Curb’ and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys in a statement on Tuesday.

On his decision to do another season of the show, David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.'”

There were no further details on when the new season will return.

With 80 episodes aired, the previous eighth season of “Curb” aired in 2011.

In 2003, it won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.