'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return to HBO for a new season

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return to HBO for season 9, the network announced Tuesday.

Asked why he decided to come back, creator Larry David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.'”

HBO: Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back (!) pic.twitter.com/0CcYCXbfR3

— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 14, 2016

