'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return to HBO for a new season

Aly Weisman
Curb your enthusiasm larry david mainHBO

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return to HBO for season 9, the network announced Tuesday.

Asked why he decided to come back, creator Larry David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.'”

 

