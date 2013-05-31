A New Jersey frozen yogurt chain is being called the ‘Hooters of froyo” because of its attractive staff.



Cups Frozen Yogurt has 12 locations in New Jersey and New York, and is expanding quickly.

“The yogurt gets good reviews but the buzz comes from pounding music, a nightclub ambiance and arresting female staffers who have led some customers to dub this chain ‘the Hooters of froyo,'” says Rick Newman at The Exchange.

Featured flavours include strawberry banana, sweet coconut, and pomegranate raspberry sorbet.

Like Hooters, the company’s logo is suggestive:

Photos on the franchise’s Facebook page reveal the cute staffers:

Modern storefront:

And, of course, the frozen yogurt:

Check out the company’s website to see if there’s a Cups franchise near you.

