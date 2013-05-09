Mayor Bloomberg Is Not Pleased About A Giant Cupcake With His Face On It

New York City’s Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not too pleased when he heard that a cupcake shop was planning to create a 25-pound cake with his face on it.



An AM New York reporter asked the mayor about the cupcake — a publicity stunt for a new sweets shop — at a press conference the other day, and Bloomberg reportedly rolled his eyes, saying “this is one of the dumbest things people have ever done.”

The mayor is known for his wide-ranging public health initiatives: He’s required chain restaurants to post calorie counts and worked to cut sodium in popular products. He also tried to impose a city-wide ban on large, sugary-sodas earlier this year, but the ban was blocked just a day before it was supposed to go into effect.

It’s safe to say he won’t be in line at The House of Cupcakes, the West Village cupcake shop promising to unveil the 35,800-calorie cupcake version of the mayor at its grand opening tomorrow.

The shop, owned by Ron and Ruthie Bzdewka, past winners of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, will give away free cupcakes to its first 1,000 customers. It will also send some cupcakes over to City Hall as a “show of respect,” AMNY reported.

