The 25-Pound Cupcake With Mayor Bloomberg's Face On It Is Totally Lame

Mayor Bloomberg had no reason to annoyed about his likeness appearing on a giant cupcake at a sweet shop opening today: We just saw a photo and the cupcake was totally lame.



The cupcake, a publicity stunt for The House of Cupcakes, which opened in the West Village today, was hailed in a press release as a 25-pound, 35,800-calorie confection called The Mayor, “complete with his honour’s face on it.”

Naturally, we expected something remarkable.

Here’s what we got:

We hope this giant cupcake tasted better than it looked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.