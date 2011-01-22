How The Cupcake Business Blew Up And Became A Major Craze

Photo: lamantin via flickr

The idea of a cupcake shop filing for an IPO is baffling. But last week, Crumbs Bakery announced it would go public in a reverse merger worth $66 million.Those tiny little cakes your mum made when you turned five are now a hugely profitable business.



How did cupcakes go from a childhood treat to the trendiest dessert?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.