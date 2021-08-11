Lingua Franca offers to restitch $285 ‘Cuomosexual’ and ‘Cuomo for president’ sweaters

, a New York City fashion boutique, also sells ‘dr. fauci fan club’ sweaters in addition to the ‘cuomo for president’ line. Lingua Franca

Customers who shelled out nearly $300 for “Cuomosexual” sweaters have been offered a mulligan.

Boutique store Lingua Franca notified shoppers that they can get a restitch for free.

“Cuomosexual” and “Cuomo for president” embroideries can be replaced with a new slogan.

For anyone who spent nearly $300 on a “Cuomosexual” or “Cuomo for president” sweater and has been too embarrassed to wear it since 2020, a boutique store is offering a free restitch.

The pricey merch supporting outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a flash in the pan as a fashion trend in spring 2020.

Now that Cuomo has announced his resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal and several others, the custom knit sweaters lack the caché that once justified their $285 price tag, at least in the minds of those who bought them.

“In light of recent news, we feel it is our duty to update the stitching on any ‘Cuomosexual’ or ‘cuomo for president’ sweaters that were purchased last year, to a new phrase of your choice,” the Lingua Franca boutique store announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The redo will be free of charge, according to Lingua Franca.

When the merch first went on sale, Lingua Franca touted them as “a line of sustainably-sourced, fair trade luxury cashmere sweaters, all hand-stitched by women in NYC.”

With Cuomo headed out the door after 11 women had their accounts of sexual misconduct corroborated by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page report, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the Empire State’s first female governor in 13 days.

In some corners of the internet, Cuomo became a sudden sex symbol during his star turn at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranging from speculation about his dating life to whether the governor wore nipple rings, the phenomenon of “Cuomosexuals” snowballed into an internet meme.

Those interested in a restitch can contact Lingua Franca at [email protected]