Andrew Cuomo’s daughter shared a post calling her dad’s sexual-assault allegations ‘a manufactured #MeToo-style PR offensive’

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo are seen at the Eastside Heliport in Midtown on August 10, 2021 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty

Andrew Cuomo’s daughter shared a post dismissing her father’s sexual-assault allegations as a “manufacture #MeToo-style PR offensive.”

The Substack post describes the allegations, which led to Cuomo’s resignation, as “curiously choreographed.”

Michaela Cuomo-Kennedy, 24, campaigned against sexual assault while at college, according to her LinkedIn.

The youngest daughter of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shared an article dismissing her father’s sexual-assault scandal, which led to his resignation, as a “manufactured #MeToo-style PR offensive,” the New York Post reported.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 24, shared a Substack post titled “Unprecedented Abuse Of Power: What The Media Still Isn’t Telling You About The Cuomo Debacle” on her Twitter account on Friday.

“Finally. Please read,” Kennedy-Cuomo tweeted to her 5,700 followers.

The post, self-published by journalist Michael Tracey, describes sexual assault allegations against Cuomo as “curiously choreographed.”

It also suggests that New York State Attorney General Letitia James had a “conflict of interest” in launching an independent investigation into Cuomo’s alleged wrongdoing because she is running for governor.

The independent investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, Insider previously reported. Cuomo rejected the sexual misconduct allegations by 11 women in a 165-page report released by James in August.

The post also said that the “anti-Cuomo putsch” was “spearheaded by people with manifestly dubious motives.”

Kennedy-Cuomo, who describes herself as an “experienced social activist” on her LinkedIn profile, has previously campaigned against sexual assault while a student.

According to her LinkedIn, she was the founder and president of “CUSP: Cultivating Upstandares for Sexual Assault Prevention” – a Brown University club that “identifies the attitudes and behaviors in a given community that allows sexual assault to occur.”

Insider reached out to Kennedy-Cuomo for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.