Cuomo To Banks: Bonuses Maybe ILLLEGAL

Andrew Cuomo gets in on the anti-bonus party. Just like the members of Congress, Cuomo is waging his finger at the 9 banks that got government money, saying you better be careful with that cash come bonus time.



CNBC: Ny Atty General Cuomo warns 9 banks due to receive funds from tarp that bonus payments may be illegal under NY State law – CNBC * Ny Atty General Cuomo sent letters to banks including Bank of America Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase – CNBC * Ny Atty General Cuomo also contacted Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo

