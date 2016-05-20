It looks like Governor Cuomo may overturn one of the dumbest drinking laws in New York

Yes.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo looks set to overturn the rule that makes it illegal for bars and restaurants to sell alcohol between 4:00 am and noon on Sundays, according to the New York Daily News.

This rule was, by and large, considered by New Yorkers to be very, very stupid.

In what can only be considered an upgrade for the Lord’s Day, Cuomo’s new proposal will allow licensed establishments to start serving booze at 8 a.m.

New York, you see, is not supposed to be one of those towns where you are told that you have to “stop” at some point. New Yorkers prefer to make those decisions on their own, especially when it comes to the precious, and once hollow, hours before the most important meal of the weekend — brunch.

From Glenn Blain in the New York Daily News:

“The law was created 80 years ago right after prohibition.” Cuomo said during an appearance in Rochester. “It is the most bizarre, arcane, frustrating, maddening law that you could imagine.”

It should be noted that this change is PERFECTLY timed for the upcoming Summer Olympics, when New Yorkers will likely hit bars very early to catch their favourite events.

This is also perfect for the (hopefully) few times a year you have to go to brunch with that “friend” who (for fun) runs a marathon at 6 a.m. on a Sunday morning and then thinks it’s really convenient for everyone to go to brunch as early as 11 a.m.

And finally, this is also great for all the people who watch soccer in New York — all six or seven of them.

