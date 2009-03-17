Cuomo Subpoenas AIG On Bonuses

The 4 p.m. deadline set by New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo for AIG to produce the names, titles and salaries of all executives receiving bonuses has come and gone. Cuomo just told CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo that AIG hasn’t responded to his request and that subpoenas have now been sent out to AIG.



Any hope that the bonus payments could be stopped has been dashed. The payments have already been made. AIG has told Cuomo’s office that bonus payments were made on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

