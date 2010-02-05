NY AG Cuomo Announces Fraud Charges Against Bank Of America For Merrill Lynch Merger (BAC)

Today, Andrew Cuomo announced fraud charges against Bank of America and top executives over the Merrill Lynch merger debacle.

The charges are civil, but Cuomo says there are pending criminal investigations.

Here’s the full release:

ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO FILES FRAUD CHARGES AGAINST BANK OF AMERICA, FORMER CEO KENNETH LEWIS, AND FORMER CFO JOSEPH PRICE



Suit Alleges Bank of America’s Top Management Hid Skyrocketing Losses at Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Management Manipulated Federal Government into Granting Massive Taxpayer Bailout

NEW YORK, NY (February 4, 2010) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo,

joined by Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief

Program Neil Barofsky, today announced a lawsuit against Bank of

America, its former CEO Kenneth D. Lewis, and its former CFO Joseph L.

Price for duping shareholders and the federal government in order to

complete a merger with Merrill Lynch. According to the lawsuit, Bank of

America’s management intentionally failed to disclose massive losses

at Merrill so that shareholders would vote to approve the merger. Once

the deal was approved, Bank of America’s management manipulated the

federal government into saving the deal with billions in taxpayer funds

by falsely claiming that they would back out of the deal without bailout

funds.

“This merger is a classic example of how the actions of our

nation’s largest financial institutions led to the near-collapse of

our financial system,” said Attorney General Cuomo. “Bank of

America, through its top management, engaged in a concerted effort to

deceive shareholders and American taxpayers at large. This was an

arrogant scheme hatched by the bank’s top executives who believed they

could play by their own set of rules. In the end, they committed an

enormous fraud and American taxpayers ended up paying billions for Bank

of America’s misdeeds.”

“The events surrounding the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch merger and

the United States Government’s investment in Bank of America through

the Troubled Asset Relief Program are an important part of the history

of the financial crisis,” said Special Inspector General Neil

Barofsky. “Attorney General Cuomo and his staff, working hand in hand

with the law enforcement agents of SIGTARP, quickly identified the

important shareholder and taxpayer interests at stake in the disclosures

surrounding the merger and meticulously pieced together the evidence

that supports the historic charges filed today. The close partnership

between the New York Attorney General’s Office and SIGTARP in this

case stands as a tremendous example of how well the public’s interests

can be served through effective State and Federal coordination, and

should send a powerful message that we will work tirelessly to hold

accountable those who have engaged in misconduct relating to the

response to this National crisis.”

Bank of America announced its plan to buy Merrill Lynch on September

15, 2008 and a shareholder vote to approve the transaction was scheduled

for December 5, 2008. However, by the day of the shareholder vote,

Merrill had incurred disastrous actual losses of more than $16 billion.

Bank of America’s top management, including CEO Lewis and CFO Price,

knew about these massive losses and that additional losses were

forthcoming. Despite the fact that this information would be important

to shareholders, the bank’s management chose not to disclose this

information so that shareholders would approve the merger.

After shareholders approved the deal, Lewis then misled federal

regulators by telling them that the bank could not complete the merger

without an extraordinary taxpayer bailout due to accelerated losses from

Merrill. However, between the time that the shareholders had approved

the deal and the time that Lewis sought a taxpayer bailout, Merrill’s

actual losses had only increased by another $1.4 billion. The bank also

threatened federal officials that they would terminate the merger

agreement based on a material adverse change in Merrill’s financial

condition, even though the bank knew that such an attempt would likely

be futile.

As a result of their efforts, Bank of America received more than $20

billion in taxpayer aid. The bank’s management cannot explain why

they did not disclose Merrill’s massive losses to shareholders even

though the merger with Merrill would have threatened the bank’s very

existence if there had been no taxpayer bailout.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges the following:

● Shortly before the shareholder vote, Price ignored a warning

from the bank’s Corporate Treasurer, Jeffrey Brown, who told Price

that, “I didn’t want to be talking [about Merrill’s losses]

through a glass wall over a telephone.”

● The bank’s management failed to tell shareholders that it was

allowing Merrill to pay $3.57 billion in bonuses. The amount, criteria,

and timing of the bonus payments were omitted from the proxy. The

bonuses were distributed in a manner that was completely inconsistent

with Merrill’s prior practice, and in the worst year in Merrill’s

history.

● The bank’s management did not tell the bank’s lawyers about

the full extent of Merrill’s losses before the shareholder vote. For

example, the bank’s former General Counsel, Timothy Mayopoulos, was

intentionally mislead about the size and nature of Merrill’s losses.

After the shareholder vote, when Mayopoulos learned of the actual

losses, he attempted to confront Price but was summarily terminated.

● In the course of the Attorney General’s investigation, Lewis

and other executives misled investigators about their conduct during and

after the shareholder vote.

In the process of acquiring Merrill Lynch, Bank of America’s

management intentionally misled its shareholders, its Board of

Directors, its lawyers, and United States taxpayers. The lawsuit filed

today in New York State Supreme Court seeks monetary relief and

injunctions from Bank of America, Lewis, and Price.

The Attorney General thanked Special Inspector General for the Troubled

Asset Relief Program Neil Barofsky and his staff for their partnership

and hard work throughout the investigation. The Attorney General also

thanked the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and noted

that today the SEC is announcing a proposed corporate settlement with

Bank of America (See SEC Lit. Release #21407). Cuomo stated, “I

support the SEC’s proposed settlement of its pending actions against

Bank of America. The corporate governance provisions of that settlement

are important reforms for Bank of America and ensure that safeguards

against future violation of the law will be implemented immediately and

will not have to await the conclusion of the case we are filing

today.”

The investigation was conducted by Assistant Attorneys General Vicki

Andreadis, Thomas Teige Carroll, Pamela Lynam Mahon, Christopher

Mulvihill, and Ethan Zlotchew, under the supervision of Special Deputy

Attorney General for Investor Protection David A. Markowitz.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found at:

http://www.ag.ny.gov/media_center/2010/feb/BoA_Complaint.pdf

