Gov. Cuomo says New York Fashion Week will take place in September with restrictions on industry events and no spectators

New York Fashion Week will be permitted to take place in September as scheduled with restrictions, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

Indoor events will be held at 50% capacity, outdoor events will be capped at 50 people, and there will be no spectators. However, shows will be livestreamed for viewing from home.

“New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent,”Cuomo said in a statement.

The pandemic may still be waging across the country, but New York Fashion Week must go on.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the annual event will be permitted to take place as scheduled in September but with restrictions. There will be no spectators and indoor NYFW events will be held at 50% capacity. Outdoor events are to be capped at 50 people.

Working in collaboration with IMG, the owner and producer of NYFW, all events will be compliant with New York State health and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

“When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed,” Cuomo said in a press statement. “The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organiser IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance.”

While there may be no spectators, events will be livestreamed for fashion enthusiasts, buyers, and writers alike to view from the comfort of their homes. NYFW is slated to include “exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming,” according to a press release.

All participants – including designers, models, vendors, personnel – will be required to maintain social distancing policies, wear facial coverings, and submit to health screenings including temperature checks.

“The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams to safely get back to work this September,” Leslie Russo, executive vice president of IMG’s Fashion Events Group, added in a statement.

The sanctioning of New York Fashion Week during the pandemic is a small win for the beleaguered fashion industry, which has been especially hard hit during the pandemic as consumers turn away from stylish apparel in favour of comfortable clothing.

Many industry insiders have speculated that the industry may never recover nor fully return to its halcyon days before the pandemic. Marc Jacobs, during a Vogue event in April, said fashion “probably will never exist as we knew it.”

