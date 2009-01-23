Cuomo Passed Over, Patterson Picks Gillebrand For Senate

Oh well, it looks like New York AG Andrew Cuomo will stick around to torment BofA for their bonuses, J. Ezra Merkin for his self dealing, and the rest of the finance world for the endless run of scandals that are bound to emerge. Gov. Patterson has selected Rep. Kirsten Gillebrand to fill the seat vacated by Hillary.



WSJ: Ms. Gillibrand was a dark horse, lacking the name recognition of Caroline Kennedy, who withdrew her candidacy, or even the seniority of other New York representatives vying for the job.

But she is a proven vote-getter in her sprawling eastern New York district. She picked off an entrenched Republican incumbent in 2006 and cruised to re-election last year.

