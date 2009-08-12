Andrew Cuomo: No Clunker Ads For You!

In New York, it looks like auto dealers are getting a little overeager to tap into cash for clunkers.



State AG Andrew Cuomo is cracking down on auto dealers who have been misleading car buyers about the trade-in scheme, The New York Post reports:

According to Cuomo’s office, all 40 dealers ran ads that did not mention important requirements that must be met in order to be eligible for the cash.

Indeed, officials said the dealers’ ads in some cases dupe would-be buyers into thinking all trade-ins qualify for the program, when in fact a number of criteria must be met before a consumer can use the federally funded cash toward the purchase of a new car.

Says Cuomo: “Businesses that fail to advertise honestly and try to take advantage of this federal program will face legal action by my office,” listing the dealerships he sent letters to here.

We’re glad for the enforcement. But is a car dealer going a little overboard really that surprising?

