Cuomo won’t be charged over accusations that he hid nursing-home COVID-19 deaths, his lawyer says

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of hiding the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.

His administration’s outside counsel said the Manhattan DA’s office told him Cuomo won’t face charges.

He said he was told “there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not be charged in the investigation into whether he hid the COVID-19 death toll in the state’s nursing homes, his administration’s lawyer said.

Elkan Abramowitz, who served as outside counsel to the Cuomo administration, said in a Monday statement to Politico and The Wall Street Journal that he was contacted by the head of the DA’s Elder Abuse Unit and told the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office was over.

He said he was told Cuomo would not face any charges.

He said: “I was told that after a thorough investigation — as we have said all along — there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”

A spokesman for the Manhattan DA’s office declined to comment to The Journal, and did not immediately respond to Politico.

Cuomo resigned as the governor of New York in August, after he was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations.

His resignation also came after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused him of covering up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. She said in January 2021 that Cuomo’s administration had been undercounting the deaths by up to 50%.

The New York Times reported in April that his office hid the real death toll for at least five months.

The FBI is also separately investigating, The Times reported in August.