It Could Be A Year Before New York Considers Lifting Its Fracking Ban

Photo: AP

It could take another year before Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides the fate of fracking in New York, according to the AP’s Michael Gormley.Gormley spoke with environmental activist Robert Kennedy Jr., who told him Cuomo is going to hold off on deciding whether to allow fracking until a major study from Pennsylvania’s Geisinger Health System is completed.



According to a Geisinger release on the study, preliminary results “may be released within the next year,” while other aspects of the research will unfold over five, 10 or 20 years.

Fracking has been banned in New York since 2008. Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly said “science, not politics” will dictate the decision, Gormley notes.

