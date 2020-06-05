New York Gov. Cuomo falsely said NYPD officers haven't hit peaceful protesters with batons. Here are the videos.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images Heavy police presence around a protest in Brooklyn, New York, on June 1, 2020.

Governor Andrew Cuomo defended New York police officers at a Thursday press conference, saying they have not beaten any peaceful protesters with batons.

That is false.

There are plenty of incidents of NYPD beating protesters on social media. Here are a few.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During a Thursday press briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that police officers have not beaten peaceful protesters with batons.

That is false.

When asked if he condoned the police violence against protesters, Cuomo told reports the question was “a little offensive.”

“A police officer doing their job, do you think there is any sensible police officer who believes their job is bludgeoning a peaceful person with a baton?” he said. “You see, it’s that kind of incendiary rhetoric that is not a fact. It’s not even an opinion. That is a hyper-partisan rhetorical attack.”

NYPD officers have bludgeoned peaceful protesters with batons numerous times, video footage on social media shows. Here are some examples. Some of them contain disturbing imagery:

Policeman using baton to clear a path for an NYPD vehicle hemmed in by BLM protestors on Bedford near Tilden in Flatbush pic.twitter.com/0dWWGErKC3 — Sean Piccoli (@spiccoli) May 30, 2020

More escalation from NYPD. This man had HIS HANDS UP AND THE COP SWUNG HIS BATON AT HIM pic.twitter.com/QULsa8DrkF — Donald Martell says fuck the police ???? (@DonnyMartell) May 31, 2020

People stuck in traffic are witnessing NYPD beat up folks on their way home. pic.twitter.com/AkUGPQQOIf — Josh Fox BlackLivesMatter (@joshfoxfilm) June 4, 2020

Last night I was assaulted by an NYPD officer while protesting. He was attacking the black man next to me and I stepped in between. I was struck with a baton and shoved backwards into a metal bike rack. I have attached my written statement below that I posted on my Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1NF06Xh3tW — Harls Barkley (@Harley_Putzer) June 3, 2020

A social media search for “NYPD baton” turns up too many incidents of police beatings to list them all.

One montage of NYPD officers beating protesters showcases more than half a dozen incidents. In each one, each protester is being beaten by more than one officer at once.

Andrew Cuomo said he doesn't believe NYPD officers have hit any peaceful protesters with a baton. Here you go, @NYGovCuomo. Hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/a93Jt1jmPs — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 4, 2020

Armin Rosen, a journalist for Tablet magazine, said he was beaten with a baton before officers took his bicycle.

“Cops clubbed me and took my bike,” Rosen, who visibly identified himself as a member of the press to the police, said on Twitter.

“Btw the clubbing was extremely professional-one swift strike right on the upper deltoid, didn’t hit bone,” he added. “I can feel about a 3-inch welt forming.”

Cops clubbed me and took my bike what the he’ll do I do — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) June 4, 2020

Noah Goldberg, a journalist for the New York Daily News, filmed officers indiscriminately beating protesters with batons. “Cop hit me with baton when I was filming,” he said.

It’s exploded at Barclays. Many arrests. Cop hit me with baton when I was filming pic.twitter.com/NKPoPMHl1v — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) June 1, 2020

Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeant Benevolent Association, encouraged officers “not to hesitate” to use their batons.

“Each and every one of you to report for duty with your helmet and baton and do not hesitate to utilise that equipment in securing your personal safety,” Mullins said in a statement on May 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.