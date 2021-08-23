Andrew Cuomo left his dog Captain at the governor’s mansion after he moved out and reportedly asked if anyone could keep him

Captain, outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s dog. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York left his dog at the governor’s mansion, Albany’s Times Union reported.

Cuomo, who resigned amid scandals, left the mansion last week to stay with one of his sisters.

He asked staff recently “if anyone would like to keep his dog,” according to the Times Union.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has been without his dog Captain ever since moving out of the governor’s mansion last week, the Times Union, which covers the state’s capital, reported.

Monday is Cuomo’s last day in office. On August 10, he announced his resignation with two weeks’ notice amid the fallout from accusations of sexual harassment from 11 women, whose accounts were corroborated in a 165-page report from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Read more:

The cannabis industry says Cuomo’s resignation could speed up marijuana sales in New York

Cuomo has been staying with one of his sisters ever since leaving the mansion in Albany, but staff at the residence were asked “if anyone would like to keep his dog,” the Times Union reported.

Captain has “nipped a few people” at the mansion since being adopted in 2018. Two state-police sources who spoke with the Times Union said, “A mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much.”

Cuomo’s spokesman Rich Azzopardi – who recently described his boss as being “railroaded” in the sexual-harassment scandal – told the Times Union the arrangement was “temporary” until Cuomo returned from a vacation he plans to take upon leaving office.

The two state-police sources talked to the paper on Saturday and said the Siberian-shepherd-malamute mix has continued roaming about the mansion.

After the Times Union story broke early Monday morning, the New York State Animal Protective Federation released a statement saying it was ready to find Captain a place in its network of shelters.

On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul will take over for Cuomo and become the first female governor in New York history. She plans on running for a full term in 2022. Cuomo’s top aide said on Monday that he would not seek another campaign despite having nearly $US20 ($AU28) million in campaign funds left over.