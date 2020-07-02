NY Gov. Cuomo postpones indoor dining in New York City indefinitely

Scott Heins/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Indoor dining in New York City has been postponed indefinitely, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The move comes amid COVID-19 cases rising in 39 states.

Cuomo said the move will not affect other regions of New York, blaming both New York City residents and city officials for a “lack of compliance” with social distancing.

“It’s partially lack of citizen compliance and lack of local government compliance enforcement,” Cuomo said.

The postponement will last “until facts change and it is safe and prudent,” Cuomo said.

In a Wednesday press briefing, Cuomo cited COVID-19 cases rising across the country and overcrowding in the Big Apple as major factors in the decision.

Other regions of New York State will not be affected, with upstate’s Capital Region entering phase four Wednesday.

Cuomo already ordered mandatory two-week quarantines for anyone travelling to New York State from any state seeing a coronavirus outbreak above a threshold of 10 new cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, or a 10% positive test rate.

New York City’s status as a travel destination and dense urban area were not the only reasons Cuomo cited for the move.

“I’ve asked the people to do it 157 times. I understand they’re getting bored. I’ve told [city] government that is their job.”

