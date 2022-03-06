‘Twitter and newspaper headlines have replaced judge and jury’: Andrew Cuomo blames cancel culture for his resignation

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference in June 2021. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted at possibly returning to politics on Sunday.

“God isn’t done with me yet,” Cuomo told a congregation, The New York Times reported.

Cuomo blamed his departure from public office on “cancel culture.”

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blamed his departure from public office on “cancel culture” during a speech at a Church on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 following several sexual assault allegations. The resignation came as he faced possible impeachment after the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that its independent investigators found that Cuomo sexually harassed several women.

The former governor defended himself in the face of the AG’s report and said the “facts are much different than what has been portrayed.”

He also rejected the allegations.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” he said at the time. “I welcome the opportunity for a full and fair review before a judge and jury, because this just did not happen.”

The Times reported that while speaking at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church, a Black congregation in Brooklyn, Cuomo told the congregants that he wanted to”tell my truth.”

“Twitter and newspaper headlines have replaced judge and jury,” Cuomo said.

During his speech, Cuomo used the phrase cancel culture over a dozen times but did not go into specifics of the sexual assault allegations brought against him, the Times reported. He said his conduct was misconstrued because of shifting generational norms, a claim he’s previously made.

“I’ve learned a powerful lesson, and I paid a very high price for learning that lesson,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also blamed politics for his resignation, the Times reported. “The political sharks in Albany smelled blood,” he said, charging that they exploited the situation “to overturn an election.”

While Cuomo has not announced another campaign for public office, he told the congregation: “God isn’t done with me yet.” He added: “I have many options in life and I’m open to all of them.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.