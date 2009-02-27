Cuomo: Bank of America Is Obstructing Justice

Apparently Ken Lewis didn’t say anything incriminating in his grilling at the New York Attorney General’s office yesterday, or we’d have heard about it. But Cuomo’s office did say that Bank of America is refusing to provide important details…and that the Attorney General is “severely disappointed” about this.



So does that mean he’ll make BAC provide those details? Or just be sad?

