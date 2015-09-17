The Cuomo aide who was shot in head on Labour Day has died

An administration lawyer of New York Governor Anthony Cuomo who was shot in the head on Labour Day has died, the New York Times reports.

Carey W. Gabay, 43, was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn while walking home with his younger brother around 3:40 a.m. on September 7.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in critical condition and in a coma.

Tuesday, his family announced that he was brain dead, before ultimately making the decision to take him off a respirator Wednesday evening.

“Our family is grieving that a man in the prime of his life who has impacted so many lives could be struck down by such a callous act,” Gabay’s family said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Gabay was first deputy counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation, the state’s main economic development agency, in Cuomo’s administration. The son of Jamaican immigrants, Gabay was raised in public housing in the Bronx. He graduated from Harvard Law School and eventually worked his way into Cuomo’s administration in 2011 as assistant council.

He is survived by his wife Ternelle.

Police have not made any arrests at this time, the Times reports.

