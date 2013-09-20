CUNY Students Arrested For Protesting Petraeus [Video]

Remember the City University of New York students who

chased and harassed David Petraeusat his first class last week? Well, it looks like

they did something similar again, and six of them were arrested by the NYPD.

The six students, aged 18 to 25, were arraigned yesterday in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of obstruction of governmental administration, riot, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Daily News.

The event reportedly occurred on Monday evening outside of Macaulay Honour’s college. Petraeus, a decorated retired Army General and former director of the CIA, is teaching a course there this semester.

Amateur videos posted to YouTube captured Monday’s events. It’s much of the same sort of chants as before; the students more or less contend that they believe Petraeus is a war criminal and they would prefer if he were not associated with CUNY.

A student organisation defending the actions of the protesters that calls itself “The Ad Hoc Committee Against the Militarization of CUNY,” released a press release on the incident. The release contends that police abused the peaceful activists.

Among the arrested was our bare-bellied friend from the earlier video, identified by the New York Daily News as 25-year-old Luis Henriquez.

His arrest was captured in one of the YouTube videos.

Take a look. And let us know in the comments, did the police use excessive force?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.