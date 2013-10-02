CUNY Is Reportedly Moving Petraeus' Class, Increasing Security

The City University of New York has opted to move retired Army general and former CIA director David Petraeus’ class to a more secure location,

Gawker has reported.

Beginning yesterday, Petraeus will teach the remainder of his course under increased security in the 16th floor conference room of a building about 10 blocks south of CUNY’s Macaulay Honours College.

The move comes after two high profile student protests against Petraeus’ presence at the CUNY’s Honours College this year. He is teaching a course called “Are We on the Threshold of the North American Decade?”

On his first day, the general was chased by a group of students outside of the college. Calling him a war criminal and some other rude names not fit for print, they pledged to do it at every class.

Despite an appeal for civility from the University, the next week things escalated, as students grew violent with police and six were arrested.

Now, it seems CUNY will simply limit access to Petraeus. According to the internal emails obtained by Gawker, there will be increased security and parking garage access that will allow the general to come and go discreetly.

