Members Of The "Shadow Fed" Still See A European Sovereign Default, GOP Takeover Of The House

This past weekend, Cumberland Advisors held its annual retreat in Maine, as 41 members of the financial community from around the world.



The off-the-record retreat is sometimes called a “Shadow Fed.”

But Cumberland’s David Kotok has a general description of what folks expressed while there.

Of the 26 participants in the Friday night survey, four expected at least one European country to default or reschedule in the next year. Greece and Portugal were deemed the most at risk.

Interest rates on Fed Funds one year from now were variously estimated in a range of zero to 2.75%. The big outlier numbers skewed the statistics. The mean was 0.66% and the median was 0.35%. This group expects the Fed’s “extended period” to last at least another year.

They forecast that housing prices will continue to fall, that the stock market will be in a trading range between 1400 high and 850 low, with a median S&P 500 Index of 1250 one year from now. They call for the unemployment rate to remain high – the median was 9.1% for June 2011. The mean was 9.4%, and that gives the skew as being on the bleaker side. 60% believe the House of Representatives will hold a Republican majority next year; only four think the political change will allow Republicans to win the US Senate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.