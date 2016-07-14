Culture secretary John Whittingdale has been sacked by Theresa May

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Culture, Media and Sport Secretary John Whittingdale arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by British Prime Minister David Cameron at Number 10 Downing Street on March 22, 2016 in London, England. Today is the first cabinet meeting since Iain Duncan Smith was replaced by Stephen Crabb as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Culture secretary John Whittingdale has become the latest victim of prime minister Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle.

The Tory MP for Maldon departs at a critical time for the Department for Culture Media & Sport, which is in the throes of one its most important pieces of work — renewing the BBC’s royal charter.

Whittingdale took to Twitter to announce his departure and it is rumoured that Damien Green is the favourite to replace him.

More follows.

NOW WATCH: Watch David Cameron announce his resignation after the UK voted to leave EU



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.