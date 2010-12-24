Culture Of Fear At Netflix? Hardly

Maybe working at Netflix isn’t that bad after all?



Yesterday we picked up on a report from an anonymous ex-Netflix employee, who said the company has a “culture of fear.” This employee posted the review to Glassdoor.com, and it gained traction around the web.

After reading our post, another person who claims to have spent time at Netflix says it’s not that bad at all. Here’s this person’s review:

Unless something has changed a lot in the past 3.5 years, that’s crazy. I spent 6+ months there working overnight at their customer service call centre in Hillsboro and thought the company was great. I was giving a lot of leniency to help customers anyway I could. The culture was very relaxed and forward thinking. I never once feared for my job.

The people who feared for their jobs were probably A. never showing up on time or B. providing horrible service on the phone. I only remember one person being let go in the 6 months I was there, and she was late minimum once a week, which isn’t acceptable in a any call centre environment. A 20% turnover rate, assuming that stat is accurate, is significantly better than the two other call centres I’ve worked at.

So there you go. One person says it’s a nightmare, another person says it’s fine.

Anyone else work at Netflix? Email [email protected] and weigh in, we’ll keep your response anonymous.

