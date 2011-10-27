CulturalBook.com Gives Literary Professionals a Social Round Table

Author Ernest Hemingway once wrote, “As you get older, it is harder to have heroes, but it is sort of necessary.”



Somewhere out there on a new social website, a different Hemingway is assembling a band of heroes to make the necessary task of finding these heroes a little easier. These heroes are writers and teachers, lovers of art and literature, savvy and sophisticated 21st century online socialites who are tired of yesterday’s social sites and are ready for change: CulturalBook. It is clear that there is a time and a place for each online cafe. Facebook is where all of your friends and family connect to share photos and quick “hello’s.” Twitter is a place for Ashton Kutcher, link-sharing, and a general wave of talking at each other. ASmallWorld is a great place to connect with the modern bourgeois; Myspace for bands, LinkedIn for professional networking… CulturalBook: the rebirth of conversation.

This quickly growing site gives members an online studio to discuss more meaningful conversations about culture – specifically, the culture of writing and literature – and other topics of interest to past and present literary kings.

Why is it called “CulturalBook”? It is a home for intelligent people who have interesting things to say. A home for ideas and inspiration, emotions and catharsis, through the written word.

Why should you join CulturalBook? Because it is completely free. It is designed with an interface that you already understand making navigation a snap. But most significantly, you are bored of haphazard one-liners and smiley faces staring back at you – and your appetite for a more evolved conversation has blown in with the autumn leaves.

>> Become a hero on CulturalBook.

