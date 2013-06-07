How To Build Unshakeable Commitment To A Goal

What’s the greatest predictor of success among aspiring entrepreneurs?



That’s easy: Unwavering, undeterrable commitment.

At the heart of every great achievement, movement or masterpiece this world has seen is a spirit of uncompromising devotion.

Over and over you see this. People that are willing to do whatever it take. No Plan B, no room for compromise.

Are you hungry for the power and peace that comes from this level of commitment?

If you are, read on. I’m going to tell you how to get there, and how to slay the three dragons that stand to deter you from your quest.

First, I want to remind you that you have this power within you already. You don’t need to seek it elsewhere.

Just remember a time in your past when you knew, no matter what, that you were going to see your goal through to the end. It wasn’t a “maybe” or a “nice to daydream about” kind of endeavour.

You had a commitment to your objective deep within your bones. And because of that, you were able to give yourself completely.

Maybe it was learning to play guitar so you could impress your girlfriend, mastering riding your bike with no hands, or climbing the Willow tree in your friend’s backyard.

You knew that no matter what deterred you, no matter what obstacles attempted to thwart your efforts, you were going to get there.

There was no other outcome possible.

Now, let’s explore how to reclaim this power and harness it toward your goal of building a successful freedom business.

I’ve worked with thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs, and I can see right away who’s most likely to succeed and who’s doomed to flounder incessantly, trapped on a merry-go-round of false starts and failed investments.

And it always comes down to who’s more committed and who wants it so badly that nothing can possibly stop them. It might take them years, or decades, but they will get there.

The beauty and power of undeterrable commitment is that it will always overcome…

Lack of time and money.

Lack of support from family or peers.

And lack of amazing ideas.

Because if you’re truly, wholly committed, you will find and create all of these things somehow, someway.

Of course, everyone loves to talk about how one habit, trait or skill makes entrepreneurs successful. The reality is that many things contribute to the success of every great work. But without unshakeable commitment, none of those are possible.

So the question then becomes, how does one cultivate this level of commitment, and what gets in the way of it?

There are three beasts you must slay on the road of trials if you want to win the boon and power that comes with unshakeable commitment.

Trial #1: Fear of your own greatness and owning your value

Trial #2: Lack of depth to your purpose

Trial #3: Not immersing yourself completely

Let’s venture deeper onto the path and begin our journey.

Trial #1: Overcome the fear of your own greatness and start unabashedly owning your value

This is the first test. To become embodied in your purpose, you must stop fearing your own greatness. You have genius within you. You have immense value to give and offer to the world. Does that mean you can stop developing your talents and become idle? Absolutely not. You must commit to continually refining your craft, walking the path and being a living, breathing example of your gifts. Do not let “undeveloped” skills ever stop you from owning your value. Your skill and potential will perpetually be undeveloped. There will always be more to gain, explore and tap into. That’s inevitable when you are living a purpose that is a no end path. Do not commit the sin of indefinitely waiting to own your value and genius until you’ve become credentialed, approved, or recognised from others. Action: Start practicing this: When anyone asks “What do you do?” respond with “I help people ______” and “What I’m really good at is _____”. For example: I help dads transform their bodies so they can finally have enough energy to show up fully with their families and be the Dads they know they can be. I’m really good at motivating and inspiring men to take action and stay consistent with their goals.

Trial #2: Cultivating an unquenchably deep purpose

If your purpose does not have enough depth to it, it won’t be able to fuel your action in a deeply inspiring way.

Your purpose should make you excited, energized and should include a healthy dose of Holy shit, I don’t know if I can really do this.

To accomplish this, you need a purpose that makes your spine tingle with nervousness, causes your heart to beat just a little faster and your palms to moisten with sweat.

For example, my deep purpose is to liberate others into freedom and love. My chosen expression of that purpose — and how I earn a livelihood — is to change the world of work, to create a movement where work centered in joy and purpose becomes the default, rather than the exception.

This excites me, drives me, and makes me feel slightly terrified (OK, maybe really terrified).

But it’s that living at the edge that makes me committed to this work. If I’m not on my own leading edge, I quickly get bored and lose interest. My purpose needs to be big enough to totally engulf me.

So does yours.

Action: Take the time to ask yourself “What’s a mission I could organise my life around that I could truly be proud of?”

What’s something that you believe in and means something to you at a deep, core level you could devote your life to?

Trial #3: Choosing to go all in, even if you don’t have complete information

Lack of belief in their value keeps many people from committing to their purpose. But even greater, lack of clarity keeps most from stepping completely into their life’s mission. There’s this myth in our culture that the heros, inventors and world-shakers had everything figured out before they started. We assume that their vision was immaculately scripted in advance like a blockbuster production. That is completely false. Your purpose is more like a fossil buried deeply in the earth’s crust. To unearth the entire fossil, you must commit to the full excavation before you begin digging. You wouldn’t stop halfway to your goal because you’re not sure what the fossil is or if it will really be worth it. Your purpose is the same. You must commit to discovering it as you’re living it. Incomplete knowledge about your purpose cannot be an excuse for lack of commitment. In fact, in most cases the only way to totally know your purpose is to follow it even when you’re not sure exactly what it is. This was precisely the case with my purpose discovery journey. At first I just knew it had something to do with liberation and personal growth. So I followed that and begin helping others grow. Then along the way I discovered that I have other gifts I’m excited about, like helping people move past limitations and personal barriers. So I followed that and explored that path. Then, yet again, I was gripped with insight and I felt this calling to help people break free from work that didn’t make them come alive and start doing what really mattered to them. Now that’s the current expression of my purpose. But even this is not final. I expect that it will continue to evolve and change as I evolve and change. And guess what? I’m completely committed to it, even though I’m not 100% sure where I’m going next. Action: Make a pledge, contract or commitment to yourself today to commit completely to your purpose, even if you don’t know 100% what it looks like.

The final act: Commitment must be renewed

A common mistake of naive adventurers is thinking that commitment is something that happens once at the beginning of the journey.

This is false.

Commitment to your purpose is a living, breathing energy that must be continually renewed. Neglect it even for a few days, and it will begin to wither.

So the next step is to commit to your purpose every day and take actions that demonstrate your commitment.

It’s within these actions that you prove your commitment. Words mean nothing without real demonstration of your commitment.

In the next instalment in this series I’m going to share with you my personal practice for renewing my commitment every day, and the framework I use to take meaningful actions that further my purpose.

This simple practice has resulted in more growth and momentum than anything else I can think of.

