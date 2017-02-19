What it's like to attend a $163 marijuana pairing dinner in the US where guests eat and get high

Philip Wolf was sipping wine at a vineyard in Barcelona when the idea struck him: If people can drink and eat in good company, why can’t they get high?

In February 2014, one month after Colorado in the US fully legalised marijuana, Wolf launched his company Cultivating Spirits, which hosts marijuana pairing dinners across the state. Like a wine tasting, the events mix gourmet foods and ganja, and cater to a sophisticated audience.

“I knew that cannabis, from a connoisseur’s standpoint, had the same qualities as wine,” Wolf tells Business Insider. Plus, he says, “you can treat cannabis just like wine. Some people are going to buy boxed wine. But other people like the education and experience behind it.”

Here’s what it’s like to attend one of Cultivating Spirits’ events.

During a Cultivating Spirits events, the ganja connoisseurs come to you. Cultivating Spirits Marijuana pairing dinners most often take place in people's homes. That's because Colorado law prohibits marijuana consumption in public, and Cultivating Spirits does not have a permit to sell like a dispensary would. Tourists sometimes hold events in Airbnb rentals. Wolf talks to the host before the event to find out the location, how many people will attend (Cultivating Spirits places a cap at 12), and the desired vibe. Wolf then visits a dispensary in the area and talks to a budtender, who has an intimate knowledge of the inventory, to find out what's good and in stock. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Wolf, who considers himself the world's first pot sommelier, will buy samples of the marijuana strains he likes most based on their smell, taste, strength, and intended effect. After he samples the strains, Wolf sends descriptions of his top three picks to the chef overseeing the event. The chef will create a menu based on the strain profiles. When guests sit down to dinner, one of the first things they do is familiarise themselves with the plant. They break it up with their fingers, smell it, and examine its fuzzy hairs. Cultivating Spirits The group takes their first, ceremonial hit off the pipe together. Cultivating Spirits Thought most guests will be experienced smokers, Wolf walks them through how to take the perfect hit. He encourages them to light the material around the sides of the pipe, rather than torching the whole bowl, in order to preserve green stuff for the next hit. There's even a secret to the inhalation: 'It's not about how big of a hit you take, it's about how big you expand your lungs,' Wolf says. Next the chef performs a cooking demonstration before his (now captivated) audience. Cultivating Spirits For their main course, guests might enjoy a rib-eye steak with chile relleno, a glass of 2013 Malbec, and a toke of the popular marijuana strain Gorilla Glue. Cultivating Spirits Source: Bloomberg Dessert might be a dark chocolate ganache torte with a raspberry-infused sauce (pictured below), paired with a new strain, such as Platinum Covered Girl Scout Cookies. Photo: @chefjessicacatalano/Instagram People come to the events for different reasons, the same way they do with wine tastings, Wolf says: 'You have people who will ask questions and questions, and you have the people that just want to get drunk.' Cultivating Spirits The event lasts about three hours, including the dispensary pit stop and the meal. The Cultivating Spirits experience starts at around $AUD1624.85 for 10 people, or approximately $163 a head. Cultivating Spirits Wolf hopes events like these will help attract newcomers to the burgeoning legal marijuana market. 'This is how we're going to tap into mainstream America,' he says. Cultivating Spirits

