CULTIVATED: Buzzy cannabis-delivery startup Eaze is looking to raise a new round, Credit Suisse gets in on cannabis

Happy Friday!

This week was dominated by a slew of cannabis earnings. Two of the biggest kahunas, Tilray and Canopy Growth, reported larger losses than expected causing their share prices to tumble and weighing on the sector as a whole.

My colleagues at Markets Insider have more on Tilray, which beat expectations for revenue but showed a much larger than expected loss. Canopy Growth, for its part, took a whopping $US1.28 billion loss for the quarter, its first without former CEO Bruce Linton at the helm.

Beyond earnings, we got fresh details on cannabis-delivery startup Eaze’s hunt for more VC money, and spoke to the CEO who got Credit Suisse on board with cannabis.

I’m also excited to announce that in several weeks BI will be hosting its first ever cannabis webinar with marijuana analytics company Headset.

Earlier this year, Headset raised $US12 million and inked deals with market research firm Nielsen and accounting firm Deloitte.

You can join Headset CEO Cy Scott in an exclusive BI Prime webinar on September 5th at 2 PM EST as he takes readers through his pitch deck and explains how he convinced VCs, including early Juul investor Poseidon Asset Management, to buy in.

Poseidon partner Emily Paxhia will also weigh in about the unique challenges of investing in cannabis and how she picks winners in a crowded market. I’ll be moderating the conversation.You can sign up here.

I’ll be off next week, so the next edition of Cultivated will hit your inbox on August 30. I’ll be canoeing down a section of the Yukon River in Northern Canada for a week with a couple buddies, so please wish me luck!

-Jeremy



We got the details on Eaze’s new fundraising round.

The buzzy cannabis delivery startup is making the rounds to mainstream VCs and cannabis-specific funds, looking to raise $US50 to $US75 million. The new round comes just months after the startup raised $US65 million.

Legal cannabis in the US could become a $US60 billion market if federal prohibition is repealed, according to a new report from the Toronto-based investment firm Echelon Wealth Partners.

That’s more than double the total market for vitamins and supplements in the US.

Silver Spike Capital last week raised $US250 million for a cannabis-focused investment firm through a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Credit Suisse acted as the sole book-runner on the SPAC, becoming the first bulge bracket investment bank to lead a US cannabis offering.

The firm is expected to raise additional capital over the next year for a direct lending arm, a private equity fund, and a hedge fund for public markets opportunities, CEO Scott Gordon told me in an interview.

Capital raises, M&A activity, partnerships, and launches

Executive moves

Chart of the week

This one comes from Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta. Using data from market research firm Euromonitor, Pallotta estimates the potential size of the US cannabis market as an approximately $US60 billion consumer category, when (or if) federal prohibition is repealed.

That could be a conservative estimate, as Pallotta notes, because more consumers may come into the fold as THC and CBD-containing products enter the mainstream.

“We note that one of the most unique and attractive aspects of the burgeoning cannabis category, relative to other high-growth consumer segments, is that significant demand for the products already exists,” Pallotta wrote in his report.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

