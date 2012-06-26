16 Brands That Have Fanatical Cult Followings

Photo: By lululemonathletica on Flickr

Cult branding isn’t easy to do. It’s not enough to pump a bunch of money into hyping a product and hope that people adopt it as a way of life.In order to achieve that special connection with consumers, the brand has to have a unique appeal and be created at a grassroots level.



It has to be something that people want to be a part of, so that they have that sense of both identity and belonging. It’s our nature to want to be part of a community of people with similar interests.

And so, a culture is created around the brand based on the personality of a small, niche group. From there, they spread the gospel and recruit more followers.

